Oscar nominations are out but highly acclaimed Jai Bhim has missed out.

The biggest surprise this year is the Best Picture nomination for Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and the Best International Feature nomination for the Bhutanese film Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.

Netflix film The Power of the Dog has topped this year’s Oscar nominations with 12 counts. The sci-fi epic Dune followed closely behind with 10 nods.

This year, the academy has yet to map out plans for its show, except that it will include a host for the first time since 2018. For better or worse, the Academy Awards will also be without its usual lead-in. The Golden Globes in January were an untelevised non-event after NBC said it wouldn’t air them in 2022 while the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press reformed itself after ethics and diversity criticism.

Here are the nominees for this year:

Best Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor:

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actress:

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor:

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Best Picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Song:

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Costume Design:

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound:

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood

Best Adapted Screenplay:

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay:

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Short:

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short:

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Film Editing:

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Animated Feature:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short:

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Cinematography:

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best International Feature:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Production Design:

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Best Visual Effects:

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home