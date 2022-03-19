Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Legal Adviser, Junior Consultants, and Associate Consultants.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Assistant Legal Adviser, Candidates must have a Graduate Degree in Law with a minimum of 60 percent marks. Practicing advocates with 3 years’ experience will be given preference for all categories.

For Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants positions, retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Production discipline with good knowledge in Surface installations & Retired ONGC executives up to E3 level of Electrical discipline knowing Engineering Services will be preferred.

Minimum Age Limit of candidates should be 30 years and Maximum Age Limit for the post is 65 years as of 31.07.2022.

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs. 60,000- 1, 80,000 with an increment of 3 percent every year. Besides Basic Pay, they will be entitled to allowance @ 35% of Basic Pay under Cafeteria Approach, Dearness Allowance (DA) for Assistant Legal Adviser through CLAT 2022 for LLM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Associate Consultant (E4 & E5 Level) will get Rs 66000.00 (inclusive of all) plus Rs 2000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Junior Consultant (Up to E3 Level) will get Rs 40000.00 (inclusive of all) plus Rs. 2000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Selection of candidates would be done based on a Written Exam and Interview. Date, Venue, and reporting time for the written test as well as the interview will be intimated to shortlisted applicants in due course via e-mails.

Interested candidates must send a scanned copy of the Application duly signed in the format given at Annexure-I of this advertisement to the email address: [email protected] as a non-editable file by 30 March 2022.

For Assistant Legal Adviser through CLAT 2022 for LLM – the deadline is 31 March.