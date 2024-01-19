SRINAGAR: The National Testing Agency, NTA has announced UGC NET Result 2023 for December session.

Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility Test for December session can check the results through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and also through NTA website at nta.ac.in.

The UGC – NET December 2023 examination was conducted from December 6 to December 19, 2023, in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country.

A total of 9 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and the objection window was closed on January 5, 2024.

The archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8 and the objection window was closed on January 10, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest UGC NET December 2023 results updates.

