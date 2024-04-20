‘No Halting Zones’: 121 vehicles penalised in city

SRINAGAR: The city of Srinagar witnessed a determined effort to enhance road safety and maintain traffic discipline as the Flying Squad Enforcement team, led by the ARTO (Assistant Regional Transport Officer), embarked on proactive measures. Conducting thorough roadside checks, their vigilance resulted in penalties and registration suspensions for 121 vehicles, including school vans, found in violation of regulations. The crackdown notably targeted vehicles halting in designated “No Halting Zones,” particularly along bustling boulevards and major thoroughfares.

This resolute initiative underscores the unwavering dedication of authorities towards fostering road safety and ensuring the effectiveness of the city’s traffic management systems. However, concerns have arisen regarding the absence of clear signage in these restricted zones, potentially leading to inadvertent violations and compromising public safety.

Beyond the imposition of penalties, these enforcement actions serve a dual purpose: they not only penalize offenders but also educate, emphasizing the critical importance of compliance with traffic regulations for all road users. This is especially pertinent for motorists, pedestrians, and, most importantly, school children who are particularly vulnerable.

The concerted efforts of the authorities reflect an ongoing commitment to enhancing the traffic infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir and cultivating responsible driving behaviors among its citizens across the Union Territory. While commendable progress has been made, the issue of ensuring the safety of school bus services remains paramount. This necessitates the strict implementation of comprehensive guidelines mandated by the Supreme Court to ensure the safe transportation of students to and from schools.

Crucially, this responsibility does not solely rest with the Traffic and Transport Authorities; it also extends to the active involvement of parents and responsible citizens. Parents, in particular, play a pivotal role in advocating for and ensuring the safety of their children during their commute. Their vigilance and cooperation with school administrations and authorities are integral in addressing any shortcomings or concerns regarding school bus services.

Ultimately, the safety of Srinagar’s roads is a collective responsibility that requires collaboration between the government, law enforcement agencies, school administrations, and citizens alike. By working together and remaining vigilant, we can strive towards creating safer roadways that prioritize the well-being of all residents, especially our children. It is through such collaborative efforts that we can build a safer and more sustainable transport system for generations to come.