Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has officially identified three locations within Jammu and Kashmir as eco-fragile zones, according to a draft notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

These designated eco-fragile zones encompass Dachigam National Park, Thajwas Wildlife Sanctuary, and Overa-Aru Wildlife Sanctuary, as reported by The Excelsior.

In response to this development, a committee dedicated to monitoring the eco-sensitive zones in Jammu and Kashmir is to be established. The committee will consist of an ecology and environment expert, a representative from a non-governmental organization specializing in environmental conservation, and an expert in biodiversity.

According to the notification, no new commercial hotels and resorts will be allowed within one kilometer of the boundary of the Protected Area or up to the extent of the Eco-sensitive Zone, whichever is closer, as part of the conservation efforts for these eco-fragile zones.