SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh while presenting the report card of five years stated that there has been zero collateral damage, zero law and order incidents, and zero civilian casualties in JK.

Addressing the passing out parade of 307 officials at CTC Lethpora, Pampore in Pulwama district, the DGP, said, “Zero word has been most popular in J&K for the past five years. The five-year report card of J&K suggests that there has been zero collateral damage, zero law and order incident and zero civilian causality. The graph of terrorism that brought a bad name to J&K is also coming down to zero,” the outgoing police chief said.

He said that this year, Operation Capacity Building was launched to lace the 43 police stations with the latest weaponry and anti-terror teams. “In the first phase, we covered 21 police stations and today, teams have been launched for the remaining 22 police stations. These police stations are being covered under zero terror plan,” DGP Singh.

“The police stations covered under OP Capacity Building will have drone availability, latest weaponry and 14 member squad each for tackling terror incidents,” he said, adding that with the help of these new teams, area domination will get further strengthened.

The J&K police chief said that the killing of 5 terrorists in Machil, Kupwara signifies that the enemy continues to disrupt the peace in J&K. “Our border grid is so strong and we will ensure all bids are foiled on the LoC,” he said.

The DGP said that all the achievements police have achieved were impossible without public support.

“J&K police is the people’s police, working for the safety of youth, people and the children who leave their homes for school for a better future. We urge people to continue their support to police for better tomorrow,” the DGP said