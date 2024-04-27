Suggestions

Nikhil Borkar Appointed as SSP Budgam, Al-Tahir Geelani Directed to Await Posting at PHQ

April 27, 2024
Srinagar, April 27: The government on Saturday transferred Nikhil Borkar (IPS), SSP (Tech) CID headquarters, and posted him as Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam.

The order issued by the Home Department in this regard has been done following a nod by the Chief Electoral J&K on April 26, official sources told.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Nikhil Borkar, IPS, SSP (Tech) CID Hqrs., is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam, vice Shri Al-Tahir Geelani,” the order said, adding, “Further, Shri Al- Tahir Geelani, shall await posting at Police Headquarters, till further orders.”

