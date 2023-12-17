The night temperature has improved further across Kashmir, while Gulmarg, a famous ski resort, was the coldest at minus 6.0 degrees Celsius.

The sub-zero temperature has been recorded across all the stations, while Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, shivered at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, also recorded a low of minus 0.0 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, has recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at 1.1 degree Celsius, while in Kokernag, a minimum temperature of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius was recorded—(KNO)

