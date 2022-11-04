Srinagar, Nov 04: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced admission for the Regular Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes.

Besides, it has also announced NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA), Artisans or Children of Artisans, Foreign National, NRI and PhD – Doctoral Programmes as well.



As per the calendar of activities, online registration for all modes of admissions for UG and PG programmes started on November 1 of 2022 while the last

date for online registration for UG and PG programmes have been fixed as of December 31 of this year.

The last date for online registration with a late fee of Rs 5000 (in addition to the applicable application fee) has been fixed as the first week of January 2023.

The admit cards of the candidates will be available from the 3rd week of January and the CBT Entrance Examination for all UG And PG Programmes will be held on February 5.

“Candidates will be able to see the question paper with the answer key by using their registered user id & password on the admission

portal after completing the CBT Entrance Examination by the second week of February,” the NIFT calendar reads.

Meanwhile, as per the prescribed dates, the result of the entrance examination will be announced by March.



As per the admission calendar, the interview of the candidates will be held in April 2023. LAN-based CBT examination will be conducted at various Centers for the GAT examination while the CAT examination will be in Pen-Paper mode.

“The application format will be designed in such a way that non-eligible candidates will be eliminated at the time of online submission of application. A help desk will be operational from 8am to 8pm during the complete admission process for urgent queries,” it reads.

Notably, NIFT has 18 campuses across the Country with one of the largest campuses at Ompora Budgam, J&K.

Dir NIFT Srinagar, Dr Javid Wani said the common entrance test will provide an opportunity to students for admission in more than a dozen academic programme in 18 campuses trough a single window.

“For student of J&K and Ladakh, there is 35 percent reservation in admission for programmess at NIFT srinagar. I am sure that our aspiring youth will join NIFT for a career in fashion, design and technology,” he said.