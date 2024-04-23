Newton movie screened at Sherwani Hall to empower new voters

BARAMULLA: In an effort to foster active participation of students and the youth in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the District Administration, Baramulla, today organized a special screening of election centric feature film ‘Newton’ at Sherwani Hall, here.

The screening is part of a series of voter awareness programs conducted across the district Baramulla under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, aimed at educating and encouraging voters, especially the newly registered ones, to participate in the electoral process.

The District Election Officer (DEO), Baramulla, Minga Sherpa; Dy District Election Officer, Ab Rehman Bhat; Executive Officer, Municipal Council Baramulla attended the screening of the movie with enthusiastic students from various colleges and schools, reflecting a collective eagerness and excitement towards participating in democratic exercise of voting.

Attendees were captivated by the movie’s content during the screening, which provided a wholesome experience about the election process inspiring them to wholeheartedly participate in the Lok Sabha Elections by casting their important votes.

Speaking during the event, the DEO highlighted that the movie screening is part of the series of activities that District Administration has been conducting throughout the district under SVEEP to maximize voter participation in the Lok Sabha elections.

Minga Sherpa elaborated that this initiative specifically targets first-time voters, aiming to provide them with a comprehensive understanding of the democratic voting process with a goal to empower them to actively participate in exercising their right to vote.