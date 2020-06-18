by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Newly recruited militant arrested in south Kashmir

Anantnag : A local militant of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) outfit was arrested by security forces on Wednesday night in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A senior police official said that a joint team of army’s Ist RR, CRPF and SOG of Jammu Kashmir police apprehended the militant from Janglatmandi hospital in Anantnag.

 

The officer identified the militant as Imran Nabi Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar a resident of Redwani Kulgam. A case in this connection has been filed and further investigations initiated,” he said.

Imran, according to police had joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was missing since on June 10—(KNO)

