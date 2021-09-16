Kashmir has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. Health workers and other government officials and volunteers of the NGOs have been diligently discharging their duties to serve people. While the rush in hospitals and the overall number of cases have drastically declined, the threat of the virus still persists. Majority of the adults in Kashmir have been vaccinated with at least one dose. And as per the latest Sero Survey, 84% of the adult population has developed antibodies against Covid-19. The survey was conducted in July across 10 districts of the valley during which samples from 5,663 persons including 2,077 police personnel, healthcare workers and pregnant women. The numbers may be quite encouraging but it should not trigger complacency among the people. Srinagar city is showing some new hotspots of the virus as on Tuesday, the district reported 75 cases of Covid-19 out of the 150 infections recorded across J&K. Srinagar has 73234 positive cases with 656 active ones. As such, the district administration has heightened their efforts to make sure Covid-19 SoPs and guidelines are strictly followed throughout Srinagar. On Tuesday, Magisterial flying squads constituted by the District Administration conducted inspection of various checkpoints at different locations of Srinagar including Bemina, Batamaloo, Lal Chowk and other adjoining areas during which 13 persons were detained for not wearing masks and violating the Covid-19 guidelines imposed throughout Srinagar. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad appealed people to exhibit strict compliance to the government directions for larger public safety and health and follow COVID-19 related advisories and guidelines including use of Face Masks, maintaining Social Distancing. He also appealed to traders and transporters to cooperate with district administration and strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs and precautions to control the Covid-19 infection. Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over and we are at the stage where adopting Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour is paramount to avoid the expected danger of 3rd wave of Covid -19 pandemic as predicted by health experts. The administration has said that anybody found without a mask in public places shall have to face strict action besides depositing fine as prescribed under rules. The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.