SVEEP 2024: YSS organises mega cycle race

GANDERBAL: With the aim of creating awareness about the democratic process while encouraging active participation of youth in games and sports activities, the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K is undertaking an extraordinary initiative as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program in all the 20 Districts of the Union Territory.

This groundbreaking initiative recognizes the significance of engaging the youth in the democratic process, as they are the future leaders and voting citizens of the Nation.

The program’s implementation throughout the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir highlights the inclusive approach taken by the Department to ensure that every district gets benefited from these sports events. Participants not only get to enjoy engaging in their favorite sport but also gain insight into the electoral process, fostering a sense of responsibility and civic duty.

The Department of YS&S on Friday, organised a zonal level cycle race for boys of all age groups (AAG) in Sports Zone Tullamulla of district Ganderbal. Shabir Ahmad, Zonal Physical Education Officer Tullamulla and other senior officials of the Department were also present on this occasion. The mega race was flagged-off from the Baroosa Crossing, passing through the Central University of Kashmir road. It finally culminated at GHSS Tullamulla amid applause and jubilation among the participants.

The event, aimed at fostering voter awareness among the youth, reiterated the moto, ‘No Voter is to be left behind,’ emphasizing the crucial role of every vote in the democratic fabric of the Nation. Over 150 enthusiastic young cyclists participated, showcasing zeal and fervor throughout. The meritorious participants were honored by the Zonal Physical Education Officer at GHSS Tullamulla, receiving well-deserved trophies in acknowledgment of their outstanding performance. This success underscores the commitment of the Youth Services and Sports Department in nurturing civic engagement and empowering youth participation in the democratic process.

Meanwhile, in the sports Zone Kangan of the District, an inter-school zonal level Chess tournament for Boys U/14 years took place at MS Kijpara, witnessing the active involvement of numerous enthusiastic students. Senior officials of the Department lauded the budding talents, awarding them well-deserved medals and extending best wishes for their future endeavors.

Additionally, GHS Shallabugh of Sports Zone, Ganderbal conducted a Voter Awareness program in the vicinity of the school. Various teachers shed light on the significance of voting in the democratic system of the country, further augmenting civic awareness among students and the community.