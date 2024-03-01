Nawa Kadal inferno: House owner killed, 3 houses razed

Srinagar: A 60-year-old man was killed when his house caught fire in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal in Srinagar.

At least three residential houses were damaged after a massive fire broke out in Jamalata, Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar while the fire tenders have reached the spot and the operation to douse the flames was going on when the report was last filed.

However, the officials said that the house owner, who was stuck inside his home, lost his life during the incident.

He was found unconscious during a firefighting operation. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared him brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Banday, son of Mohammad Yousuf Banday.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, a team of District Administration, Srinagar today visited the Hawal area in Eidgah Tehsil of the District where four residential houses were engulfed in a fire incident here in Wednesday evening.

The team assessed the damages caused due to the fire incident and expressed sympathy with the affected families on the loss of property.

On the occasion, immediate assistance in the form of blankets, mattresses, bed sheets, and kitchen sets, besides some funds was provided to the fire-affected families as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar also appealed to the general public to follow all precautionary measures while using electric/electronic gadgets, LPG cylinders, and other appliances being used for heating and cooking purposes to avoid such fire incidents.

He stated that people often leave their gadgets unattended, which leads to many of these fire incidents.