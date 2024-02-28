‘National Immunisation Day’: Director Health reviews preparations

SRINAGAR: Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rathar convened a crucial virtual meeting today with Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Deputy CMOs, and District Immunization Officers (DIOs) from all districts of Kashmir. The meeting, chaired by the Director of Health Services, aimed to strategize and ensure the successful implementation of National Immunization Day, scheduled to be held on March 3rd.

During the meeting, the Director of Health Services conveyed a message from the esteemed Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, emphasizing the importance of achieving maximum participation and coverage during the upcoming national event. It was stressed upon that all necessary steps must be taken to ensure that every child under the age of 5 receives the oral polio vaccine on National Immunization Day.

Furthermore, the Secretary’s message emphasized the critical role of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns in raising awareness about polio immunization. It was stressed that a comprehensive IEC campaign should be undertaken to ensure that the message reaches every corner of society, leaving no child behind.

In his address to the attendees, the Director of Health Services reiterated the significance of collective efforts in achieving the goal of eradicating polio from the country and maintaining the status of polio-free status. He urged all participants to work tirelessly towards ensuring the success of National Immunization Day and reiterated the department’s commitment to this cause.