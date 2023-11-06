SRINAGAR: The Bandipora district police have frozen the bank account of a narcotics smuggler, Aamir Rashid Sheikh, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The account held savings of Rs 1,70,807.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action was taken by the Competent Authority and Administrator, SAFEM (New Delhi), under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act, which empowers authorities to freeze the assets of individuals involved in drug trafficking.

“Bank account having savings of Rs 1,70,807 belonging to a narcotics smuggler, namely Aamir Rashid Sheikh S/o Abdul Rashid R/o Shilvat Sumbal, was frozen u/s. 68F(2) of the NDPS Act by the Competent Authority & Administrator, SAFEM (New Delhi).” Bandipora Police said in a post on ‘X’. (KS)