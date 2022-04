Srinagar: Ramadhan will begin on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam said moon sightings have been reported from various places and other places.

“The moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan has been sighted. The holy month will begin from April 03,” Mufti Nasir.

He said first Tarawih prayers will be offered Saturday.

Mufi Nasir urged the people to pray for the peace and prosperity of Uma.