Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh: Police have arrested two men, aged 76 and 47, for raplng a 13-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar district,

The two men lured the girl with Rs 10 and raped her. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was raped over a couple of days before the incident came to light on Saturday due to a woman who alerted the child’s parents.

The accused have been identified as Kunjram Verma (76) and Ramesh Verma (47), said Balodabazar Kotwali police station officer (SHO) Yadumani Sidar.

The incident came to light when a woman from the victim’s neighbourhood saw her coming out of the houses of the two accused and informed her parents, he said.

As per the complaint, Kunjram who stays in the same locality used to call the victim to his house promising to give her ₹ 10 and rape her. Ramesh, who is known to Kunjram, also started sexually assaulting the girl luring her with the same amount of money, said the police officer.

“When a woman in the neighbourhood spotted the girl coming out of the houses of the two men, she informed her mother. After the girl narrated her ordeal, her parents lodged a case,” he said.

The girl who complained of abdominal pain was shifted to a hospital where her condition is said to be stable, Sidar added.

The accused were booked on the charges of gang rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.