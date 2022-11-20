Kupwara, Nov 20: Two minor boys died while three residential houses were gutted in a massive midnight blaze in Diver village of Lolab in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official said the fire broke out from a residential house and soon engulfed the nearby houses in Diver village.

“In the incident two minor siblings identified as Amir Ahmed Khan and Sabzar Ahmad Khan sons of Mohammad Akbar Khan were burnt to death while three residential houses were also damaged,” he said.

He added fire was later put of by fire and emergency department with the help of locals and the police.

The official said the cause of fire was not immediately known—(KNO)