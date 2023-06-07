With the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup ready to kick off later this month, Mexico Men’s Football team is all set to host fellow CONCACAF side Guatemala in an International soccer friendly game in the recently completed Estadio de Mazatlán, making the final changes before the event begins. You can stream every Minute of the Mexico vs Guatemala Soccer Game, check out our TV Guide

Game Viewing

Venue: Estadio de Mazatlán, Mazatlán, Mexico

Estadio de Mazatlán, Mazatlán, Mexico Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Start Time: 10:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

10:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT Streams Anywhere: OolaTV

Mexico vs Guatemala Live Stream From Anywhere

The Mexico vs Guatemala match will be played at Estadio de Mazatlán, located in Mazatlan, Sinaloa. The match will take place at 10:00 pm.

How To Watch Mexico vs Guatemala Live In the USA

The warm-up match between Mexico and Guatemala will be available to watch both for fans in the United States. OolaTV can be the best option for hassle-free streaming from the US, Mexico, and the rest of the world.

How To Stream Mexico vs Guatemala In Canada

The OolaTV Ott Platform is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One

Mexico vs Guatemala Game Preview:

Talking about Mexico first, the fixture is crucial for them to prepare for the CONCACAF Nations League Semi-final game they’re scheduled to play later this month. Coming to this game, Mexico is undefeated in the last four games. They’re on a run of back-to-back draws, the last against the United States in a friendly game in which they drew 1-1.

The Mexican side has been struggling to produce results on home soil, with their last win coming in June last year against Suriname 3-0. However, they have an excellent opportunity to register another win at home and return to winning by winning against an unbeaten team in the last nine games.

Talking about their squad, they’re going with a relatively more youthful squad this time, with veterans Hector Herrera and Hector Moreno, who share 236 caps between them, left out. It’s worth mentioning that if Raul Jimenez starts, which he is likely to, he will join Herrera and Moreno in the 100-cap club.

On the other hand, their opponent Guatemala is coming to this game with the tale of positive results behind them. They finished top in their group by securing 13 points in six games. In their last game, they thrashed French Guiana by 4-0, with all four goals scored by four players. That said, the current Guatemala squad is exceeding all limits under Mexican manager Luis Fernando Tena. They would be looking to continue their hot run when they face Mexico, a side they’ve failed to win against in the last nine games.

Talking about their squad, unlike their opponents, they’re going without making many changes. That said, Derby County winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is the only new player that is expected to be seen having some game time today. Once again, Darwin Lom, with ten goals in 21 games for his nation, will be their leading man today, with Real Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubin as his partner in the front line.

Mexico and Guatemala Possible Lineup

Both teams have faced each other many times, but the victory has mainly been on the Mexican side, who are unbeaten in the last nine games, winning three and drawing three.

Mexico Probable Starting XI: Acevedo, Alvarez, Araujo, Guzman, Campos, Chaves, Sanchez, Alvarado, Cordova, Vega, Jimenez

Guatemala Probable Starting XI: Hagen, Morales, Samayoa, Pinto, Ardon, Castellanos, Saravia, Santis, Rubin, Archila, Lom