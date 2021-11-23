The heartthrob of all seasons Salman Khan is in no mood to give away his stardom.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a recent media interaction, the actor was asked if the era of stardom will come to an end, in wake of the new debate over the emergence of OTT.

“We will go, somebody else will come up. I don’t think that era of stars will go. It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life, and more. It’s a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom. I have been hearing this for the last four generations, ‘ki yeh last generation hain (this is the last generation of stars),” he said.

Having said that, he is in no mood to hand over the title to the next generation. “We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easy. We will not hand it over to them. ‘Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo (work hard, we are working hard at the age of 50+, you should also work hard),” Salman said.

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Antim The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film marks Salman’s first onscreen collaboration with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Set for a theatrical release on November 26, Antim is an adaptation of the Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern.