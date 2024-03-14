Meet Devin: World’s 1st AI Engineer Building Websites, Videos from Prompts

US-based start-up Cognition has launched what it calls the world’s first AI software engineer.

Named Devin, Cognition’s AI software engineer can write, debug and deploy code to create functioning websites and videos.

Devin is a software development assistant in the vein of Copilot, which was built by GitHub, Microsoft and OpenAI, but, like, a next-level software development assistant.

This AI software engineer has the capability to take a single command and turn it into a functioning website or software programme.

Devin can also identify and rectify bugs, reducing the time and effort required for troubleshooting.

Instead of just offering coding suggestions and auto-completing some tasks, Devin can take on and finish an entire software project on its own.

It is equipped with its own command line, code editor, and browser which helps it to operate independently

In a video, Cognition Chief Executive Scott Wu demonstrated how Kevin operates.As it works, Devin shows all the tasks it’s performing and finds and fixes bugs on its own as it tests the code being written.

Today we're excited to introduce Devin, the first AI software engineer.



Devin is the new state-of-the-art on the SWE-Bench coding benchmark, has successfully passed practical engineering interviews from leading AI companies, and has even completed real jobs on Upwork.



Devin is… pic.twitter.com/ladBicxEat — Cognition (@cognition_labs) March 12, 2024

“Teaching AI to be a programmer is actually a very deep algorithmic problem that requires the system to make complex decisions and look a few steps into the future to decide what route it should pick,” Scott Wu told the Bloomberg.

“It’s almost like this game that we’ve all been playing in our minds for years, and now there’s this chance to code it into an AI system,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)