Srinagar: A young woman entrepreneur has become the first Kashmiri to be selected for the cooking reality show Master Chef India.

Dr. Rukhsar Saeed, a resident of Hyderpora, Srinagar, who started the valley’s first ‘Frozen Food’ venture, has made it to 16 finalists of Master Chef India.

In June, she auditioned for the show and after clearing several stages, she made it to the final 16.

Dr. Rukhsar can be seen in the promo of the show along with the final 16 contestants who will be competing against each other with their culinary skills.

In the promo, Dr Rukhsar said that she is ready to take on the challenge and mesmerize the judges with her mouth-watering Kashmiri cuisine.

“When someone eats my food with closed eyes, I want to take him or her to the valleys of Kashmir,” she can be seen saying in the promo.

In 2019, Dr Rukhsar after completing her PhD in Food Technology emerged as the first woman from the Kashmir Valley to start a frozen food venture.

Her venture offers easy-to-cook and ready-to-eat halal snacks.”

Master Chef India show will be aired on Sony Liv from October 16 and prominent celebrity chefs including Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra will judge the cooking skills of 16 contestants.

The promo of the show has evoked an enormous response from the netizens on YouTube and other social media handles.

So far the promo has recorded 14 million views with many wishing Dr Rukhsar to emerge as winner of the show.

“So this season we will have Kashmiri cuisines to tickle the taste buds of judges. All the best Rukhsar, we pray and hope you will be the winner of the show. Common and show the world how enriching Kashmiri cuisines are,” commented Muzamil Ahmad, a netizen on the promo of the show.

The show will be available on Sony LIV App across the world.