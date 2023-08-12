Budgam: Hundreds of people participated in the Tiranga rally at Budgam today.

It followed PM Modi’s call for Har Ghar Tiranga.

The rally witnessed the enthusiastic and overwhelming participation of people from all over Budgam, Sportspersons, NGO volunteers, Police, and CAPF.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo along with SSP Budgam, Al Tahir Gillani also participated in the rally.

During the rally, happy chants of Jai Hind could be heard all through Budgam town as part of the Tiranga rally.

ADDC Budgam, Dr. Akhramullah Tak, ADC Budgam Dr. Nasir Ahmad, ASP Gowhar Ahmad, and senior civil and police officers

The rally started from Sports Stadium Budgam and passed through District Hospital and District Court road before successfully culminating at Old Bus Stand Budgam.

Holding National flags, the participants also sang patriotic songs, praising Mother India.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Budgam said that the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign being held given the Independence- Day 2023 is going on in full swing across the district.