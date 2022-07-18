Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case of a murder of a woman here in the Govindpuri area, the police said on Sunday, adding she was killed by her live-in partner in a fit of rage following an argument.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Om Prakash — the woman’s live-in partner, Raj Kumar and Sanjay.

A senior police officer said one Brajesh on July 7 went to the Govindpuri Police Station and reported that his tenant — Julekha (the deceased), was missing.

He said that the woman was living as a tenant in his house, and he suspected that one Om Prakash has kidnapped her. Acting on his complaint, the police lodged an FIR for kidnapping

During investigation and scanning of the CCTV footage of the area, it was noticed that on June 26, three persons were taking away a woman’s body in a black Swift Dzire car.

Police identified Om Prakash and his brother Raj Kumar who could be seen in the CCTV footage while the third person could not be identified then.

“Immediately, a raid was conducted on the hideout of the accused but they managed to flee. Later, the mobile phone numbers of the accused persons were collected and put on surveillance. After thorough search and questioning of relatives of the accused, Om Prakash and Raj Kumar were apprehended from Seemapuri on July 5,” a police officer said.

Following sustained questioning, Om Prakash revealed that he was in a live-in relationship with Julekha Bibi Khan a.k.a. Rekha.

A quarrel had taken place between Om Prakash and Julekha over a petty issue on the transfer of money to a female neighbour. Infuriated over that, Om Prakash strangulated her to death. He then called his brother Raj Kumar and his friend Sanjay to dispose of the body.

They dumped the body near the Yamuna Expressway.

The Uttar Pradesh police, however, found the body. After conducting post mortem, the body was cremated. The autopsy revealed that she was strangled to death.

The police later added Section 302 in the FIR, and also managed to arrest their associate Sanjay from a south Delhi area.