SRINAGAR: A migrant labourer was shot dead by militants in the Nowpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, on Monday.

#Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of U.P in Tumchi Nowpora area of #Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 30, 2023

Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet, said that the man identified as Mukesh Kumar of UP was shot at by militants on Monday afternoon.

They added that soon after the labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.