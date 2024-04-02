Man-eater leopard that killed 2 minor girls shot dead in Budgam

Srinagar, Apr 02 : The man eater leopard that killed two minors in the past 20 days was on Tuesday killed in Harwan area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

An official told that after hectic efforts by the Wildlife officials, the man-eater leopard was killed today in Harwan area.

The leopard had claimed lives of two minor girls after attacking them in Khansahib and Samsan areas of the district in the last 20 days. It had also left a minor boy injured after attacking him near his house.

Following the attacks by the wild animal, deputy commissioner Budgam had issued shoot-at-sight orders to kill leopard as the residents have been living under constant fear.

