Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother dies of COVID-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees younger brother Ashim Banerjee died due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

As per the reports, Ashim Banerjee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, on Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,94,802.

The death toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Friday, the state health department bulletin said.