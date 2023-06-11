SRINAGAR, Jun 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday and urged him to allocate land in Kashmir to build Maharashtra Bhavan.

Shinde also handed over a letter to Sinha, requesting him to allocate the plot of land in Srinagar to build Maharashtra Bhavan for tourists visiting the Union Territory from his state.

“I met J&K LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar today. It was a courtesy meeting. A lot of development has taken place in J&K… With this, the number of tourists visiting the UT is also increasing. I have urged the LG to facilitate us to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan in J&K for tourists visiting from the state,” Shinde said in Srinagar.