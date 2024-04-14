Live Updates: Sirens sounding across Israel as Iran Launches Drones, Missiles at Israel

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday, an attack that may trigger a major escalation between the regional archenemies, with the U.S. pledging to back Israel.

Israel’s military said the drones, which Iraqi security sources said were seen flying over the country from Iran, would take hours to reach their targets.

Israeli Channel 12 said missiles Iran had launched would likely strike sooner but that some missiles and drones had been shot down over Syria or Jordan.

Here are the LIVE updates on Israel-Iran Tensions:

Apr 14, 2024 11:50 (IST)

Iran’s Unprecedented Attack “Foiled”: Israel

Iran’s unprecedented overnight attack on Israel has been “foiled”, the Israeli military said Sunday, with hundreds of missiles and drones intercepted with the help of the United States and allies.

The attack which began late Saturday marks a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes, and comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Iran’s proxies and allies also carried out coordinated attacks on Israeli positions as sirens sounded in many places and AFP correspondents heard blasts in the skies above Jerusalem early Sunday.

Apr 14, 2024 11:31 (IST)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today said that his country has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years and will “harm” any one who harms them. Iran last night. Iran late on Saturday launched a barrage of explosive drones and missiles directly targeting Israeli territory, in response to the bombing of Iran’s embassy in Syria’s capital Damascus earlier this month.

Apr 14, 2024 10:49 (IST)

Hamas Rejected Gaza True Proposal: Israeli Spy Agency Mossad

Israel’s Mossad spy agency said on Sunday that Palestinian militant group Hamas had rejected the latest proposal by international mediators for a truce in the war in Gaza.

“The rejection of the proposal… proves that (Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya) Sinwar does not want a humanitarian deal and the return of the hostages, is continuing to exploit the tension with Iran” and is aiming for “a general escalation in the region”, Mossad said in a statement released by the Israeli prime minister’s office.

Apr 14, 2024 10:46 (IST)

Israeli F-35 Jet Returns To Base After Protecting Airspace

Watch the F-35I Adir fighter jets return to Nevatim Airbase after successfully protecting Israel’s airspace: pic.twitter.com/ap5gPLphPD — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 14, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 10:39 (IST)

Iran launched armed drones and missiles against Israel, marking a new and more volatile phase of the Middle East conflict.

Apr 14, 2024 10:17 (IST)

India is seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran that threatens the peace and security in the West Asia region, the Ministry of External Affairs said today, hours after Iran launched a drone attack on Israel

Apr 14, 2024 10:17 (IST)

Apr 14, 2024 10:16 (IST)

Air raid sirens blared across Israel after Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory.

Apr 14, 2024 09:28 (IST)

China Reacts To Iran Attack On Israel

Beijing expressed “deep concern” on Sunday over Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

“China expresses deep concern over the current escalation and calls on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalations,” the unnamed spokesman said.

Apr 14, 2024 08:53 (IST)

Joe Biden Says US Helped Israel Down ‘Nearly All’ Iran Drones, Missiles

President Joe Biden said Saturday that US forces helped take down “nearly all” the drones and missiles fired by Iran at Israel, adding that he had reaffirmed his “ironclad” support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden added in a statement that he would convene his fellow leaders of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Sunday to coordinate a “united diplomatic response” to Iran’s “brazen” attack.

“Iran — and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq — launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms,” Biden said.

Apr 14, 2024 08:52 (IST)

Hezbollah Says It Launched Fresh Barrage Of Rockets Towards Israel-Held Golan Heights

The Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah said on Sunday that it had launched a fresh barrage of rockets towards the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, hours after it joined in a major Iranian drone and missile attack targeting Israel.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has regularly traded cross-border fire with Israel since the start of the ongoing war in Gaza, said in a statement that it had launched “dozens of Katyusha rockets” at three Israeli military positions in the Golan, which Israel seized from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967.

Apr 14, 2024 08:23 (IST)

“Iranian Threat Always Been There”: Israel

The Iranian threat has always been there.



Now, they have come out of the shadows to expose its true face—a radical and irrational regime that wants to end the entire free world. pic.twitter.com/7Gi1aGuMVs — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 14, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 07:14 (IST)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Speaks With US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently speaking with US President Joe Biden, following the deliberations of the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/v2oJqMSky4 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 14, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 07:12 (IST)

UN Calls For Emergency Meet Over Iran Attack

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Sunday over Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, the body’s president said.

A spokesperson for Malta, which holds the rotating presidency this month, told the press Saturday evening that the Security Council was aiming for the meeting to be held at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT) the following the day, at Israel’s request.

Apr 14, 2024 07:09 (IST)

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards launched a drone attack against targets in Israel on Saturday, Iranian English-language press TV cited Iranian sources as saying.

Apr 14, 2024 06:42 (IST)

Iran late on Saturday launched a barrage of explosive drones and missiles directly targeting Israeli territory, in response to the bombing of Iran’s embassy in Syria’s capital Damascus earlier this month.

Apr 14, 2024 06:14 (IST)

Video: Israel’s Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Missiles

Israelis’ reality in the last hours: pic.twitter.com/VXeHM8WqJi — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 14, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 06:14 (IST)

“Matter Can Be Deemed Concluded”: Iran

Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli… — Permanent Mission of I.R.Iran to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) April 13, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 06:11 (IST)

Iranian Strikes Causes “Minor Damage” To Israeli Base

Iranian strikes caused “minor damage” to an Israeli base, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said Sunday, after Iran’s state media reported “heavy blows” to the base.

“Only a few missiles fell in the territory of the state of Israel with slight damage to a military base in the south, with only slight damage to the infrastructure,” Rear Admiral Hagari said in a statement.

Apr 14, 2024 06:08 (IST)

Video: Iranian Drones Intercepted By Israel’s Iron Dome

#WATCH | Tel Aviv: Iranian drones intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome, as Iran launches a drone attack against Israel by sending thousands of drones into its airspace.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/GyqSRpUPF1 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 06:02 (IST)

Iran Fired Over 200 Drones, Ballistic Missiles Towards Israel: Army

Iran fired over 200 drones, ballistic missiles towards Israel, the army said on Sunday.

Apr 14, 2024 05:45 (IST)

UN Chief Condemns “Serious Escalation” By Iran, Urges “Maximum Restraint”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Iran’s drone attacks targeting Israel on Saturday as a “serious escalation” and called on all sides to show restraint to avoid a devastating regional conflagration.

“I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said in a statement.

“I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.”

Apr 14, 2024 05:45 (IST)

Apr 14, 2024 05:32 (IST)

Trump Says Iran Attack On Israel Shows US “Weakness” Under Biden

Former US president Donald Trump on Saturday blasted his opponent in the November election, Joe Biden, over Iran’s attack on Israel, alleging it showed American “weakness” under his successor’s leadership.

“God bless the people of Israel. They are under attack right now. That’s because we show great weakness,” he said at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Apr 14, 2024 05:17 (IST)

Biden Vows “Ironclad” Support For Israel Against Iran

I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. pic.twitter.com/kbywnsvmAx — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 05:09 (IST)

Germany Warns Iran Strikes On Israel Could Plunge Region Into Chaos

Germany warned Sunday that an Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel could “plunge an entire region into chaos”, and urged Tehran to halt the strikes.

“We condemn the ongoing attack — which could plunge an entire region into chaos — in the strongest possible terms,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on X, formerly Twitter.

“Iran and its proxies must stop this immediately,” she said, adding that Berlin stands “firmly by Israel”.

Apr 14, 2024 05:00 (IST)

UK Says Will Intercept Any Airborne Attacks “As Required” Amid Iran Strikes On Israel

The UK government said Saturday it was sending additional fighter jets to the Middle East and would intercept airborne attacks as needed after Iran launched strikes on Israel.

“We have moved several additional Royal Air Force jets and air refuelling tankers to the region,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. “These UK jets will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required.”

Apr 14, 2024 04:40 (IST)

US Forces Shot Down Drones Launched At Israel From Iran: Reports

American forces have shot down drones launched at Israel by Iran in retaliation for a deadly strike on its consulate in Damascus, US media reported Saturday.

The reports — which cited unnamed US officials — did not specify where or how many of the drones were shot down, while an Israeli official earlier said that more than 100 drones had been launched by Tehran.

Apr 14, 2024 04:29 (IST)

US Says Shot Down Iranian Drone Headed To Israel

The U.S. military has shot down Iranian drone aircraft headed toward Israel on Saturday, three U.S. officials said, without disclosing how many drones were shot down or the precise locations.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel in an attack that may trigger a major escalation between the regional archenemies.

Apr 14, 2024 04:27 (IST)

Army Says Sirens Sound Across Israel As Iran Launches Drone Strikes

🚨Sirens sounding across Israel🚨 pic.twitter.com/BuDasagr10 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 13, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 04:12 (IST)

Iran Warns US To “Stay Away” From Conflict With Israel

Iran warned the United States Sunday to “stay away” from its conflict with Israel after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack in retaliation for a deadly strike on its Damascus consulate.

“Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” Iran’s Permanent United Nations mission said on X.

“Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe,” it said. “It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!”

Apr 14, 2024 04:10 (IST)

“Matter Concluded”: Iran After It Launches Drone, Missile Strikes At Israel

Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli… — Permanent Mission of I.R.Iran to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) April 13, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 03:43 (IST)

Yemen Rebels Launch Drones At Israel In Coordination With Iran: Security Agency

Yemen’s Huthi rebels launched multiple drones at Israel in coordination with Iran, security firm Ambrey said late Saturday, adding that the projectiles were likely timed to reach Israel simultaneously.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) were reportedly launched by the Huthis toward Israel. The UAVs were launched in coordination with Iran,” the company said. “Israeli ports are assessed to be potential targets”, it added, and warned of “collateral damage” to shipping.

Apr 14, 2024 03:36 (IST)

France Foreign Minister Condemns Iran Strikes On Israel As Threat To Stability

France’s Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on Saturday condemned Iran’s drone strikes on Israel as a “new level” in the threat to security.

“France condemns with the greatest firmness the attack launched by Iran against Israel,” he said on the platform X.

“In deciding to take this unprecedented action, Iran has reached a new level of destabilisation and is risking a military escalation,” he added, reiterating France’s commitment to Israel’s security.

Apr 14, 2024 03:34 (IST)

Netanyahu Holds War Cabinet Meet As Iran Launches Drone Strikes At Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently convening the War Cabinet, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/f9V6xhuKoe — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 13, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 03:30 (IST)

Iran Launched More Than 100 Drones: Israel

Iran launched more than 100 drones towards Israel, and more can be expected, an Israeli army official said Sunday.

“This evening we’ve identified more than 100 UAV drones launched towards Israel from Iran,” the official said, adding: “We expect the drones to be here in the following hours and we might see some more waves of drones as time progresses.”

Apr 14, 2024 03:28 (IST)

“Operating At Full Force To Defend State”: Israel As Iran Launches Drone Strikes

“Together with our partners, the IDF is operating at full force to defend the State of Israel—and the people of Israel. This is a mission that we are determined and ready to fulfill.”



IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari on the current attack from Iran: pic.twitter.com/rjNqLPFs9X — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 13, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 03:23 (IST)

Rishi Sunak Condemns “Reckless’ Iran Strikes On Israel

Read my statement on the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. pic.twitter.com/xeuR3cd3kG — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 13, 2024

Apr 14, 2024 03:22 (IST)

Sirens Sounded In Israel Kibbutz Near Lebanon Border: Army

The Israeli army said it sounded sirens in a kibbutz near the Lebanon border early Sunday, after Iran launched a drone attack on Israel.

“Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Snir, northern Israel,” the army said in a statement.

Apr 14, 2024 03:17 (IST)

Jordan, Iraq Close Airspace As Iran Launches Drone Strikes On Israel

Shortly before Iran launched drones towards Israel in response to its air strike on the latter’s embassy in Syria, Jordan temporarily closed its airspace for all incoming, departing and transit aircraft, The Times of Israel reported, citing state-owned Al Mamlaka news on Saturday.

Two flights from the Emirati airline Fly Dubai turned back towards the United Arab Emirates after taking off en route for Israel, ostensibly due to concerns over an Iranian threat or the decision by Jordan to close its airspace, The Times of Israel reported, citing local media outlet Channel 12.

Apr 14, 2024 03:12 (IST)

Lebanon Closes Airspace As Iran Strikes Israel

Lebanon closed its airspace and suspended air traffic late Saturday, after Iran launched a drone attack on Israel, the transport minister said.

“Lebanese airspace has been closed to all aircraft… temporarily and as a precaution”, Ali Hamie posted on X, adding that the measure would be in effect from 2200 GMT on Saturday until 0400 GMT on Sunday.

Apr 14, 2024 03:10 (IST)

Rishi Sunak Condemns “Reckless’ Iran Strikes On Israel

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned as “reckless” late Saturday Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel, adding that Britain would “continue to stand up for Israel’s security”.

“Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed,” Sunak said in a statement.

Apr 14, 2024 03:08 (IST)

Netanyahu Holds Israel War Cabinet Meeting: Prime Minister’s Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet is meeting in Tel Aviv, his office said Sunday, after Iran launched a drone attack on Israel.

“Netanyahu is convening the War Management Cabinet at this time, in Kirya in Tel Aviv,” the prime minister’s office said.

Apr 14, 2024 03:02 (IST)

Iran Strikes “Severe And Dangerous Escalation”: Israel

The Iranian drone attack under way against Israel marks a “severe and dangerous escalation,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said Sunday.

“We are closely monitoring Iranian killer drones that are en route to Israel sent by Iran. This is a severe and dangerous escalation,” Rear Admiral Hagari said.

