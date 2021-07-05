LG rolls out Rs 60,000-a-month fellowship for engineering, management, other graduates of J&K

Srinagar: With the aim of transforming the overall delivery structure of government programmes and making it more efficient, transparent, and robust, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Monday rolled out the “Lieutenant Governor’s Sustainable Development Fellowship (LGSDF)” for the engineering, management and other graduates of the Union Territory of J&K.

The programme, which shall be funded by the J&K Government and implemented in collaboration with IIT, Jammu, will focus on providing immediate catalytic support to improve government service delivery, removing gaps in policy implementation, and generating valuable insights for policymakers and implementing agencies.

LGSDF is providing a unique and exciting opportunity for young professionals from Premier Institutes of UT to work towards promoting outreach, transparency, efficiency, and improving delivery of various Government Programmes, besides providing a fulfilling experience to the scholars through extensive work in the field followed by use of analytical tools/brainstorming to come up with solutions under the guidance of IIT Jammu task force.

The objective of the programme is to provide an institutional platform for research related to enhancing delivery of Government Programmes for the graduates from Premier Institutes like IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, NIT Srinagar, and other institutes who wish to pursue a career in development sector and have an attitude of “giving back” to the society.

Under the programme, every year 10 scholars/graduates from IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, NIT Srinagar, and other National Institutes shall be selected, who would have requisite work experience and have qualified GATE, MAT, NET examinations.

Initially, the tenure of fellowship will be for 2 years, which shall be further extendable by 3 years. The rate of fellowship shall be Rs. 60,000/- per month. The field travel and other incidentals will be reimbursed as per the adopted policy.

The Programme shall be monitored by the three-member committee consisting of the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor, and Director, IIT Jammu. The deliverables and accountability of the projects shall be clearly defined and evolved. The committee shall identify specific departmental projects and delivery targets for each specified area for the scholars under the scheme.

The applications shall be invited through online mode once a year through advertisement in Leading Newspapers and Employment News from the candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions under the scheme.