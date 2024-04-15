Leopard Spotted in Srinagar; Teams Deployed at Schools as Precautionary Measure

Amidst reports about presence of leopard in Malabagh area of Srinagar, Wildlife department officials have deployed multiple teams at few schools as a precautionary measure, officials said.

A senior Wildlife official told that they have deployed multiple teams at many schools including RP school and Green Valley school to keep a close vigil in the area.

The official asked the resident not panic and urged the schools authorities to carry out routine work as their reams are on ground.

He said that they could not carry out drone survey in the area due to the incessant rainfall and that they will do the same once there is improvement in weather conditions.

After reports of a leopard being sighted in Rangpora, Elahibagh surfaced on social media, the Wildlife department Saturday also confirmed presence of the animal in Malabagh area.

The authorities have asked people to be careful and not allow children to move out, especially during morning and evening hours—(KNO)

