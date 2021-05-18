‘Laughter is the best medicine’: Memes, video spoofs cheer up Kashmiris in dark COVID times

Srinagar: Imagine a popular Hollywood actor announcing Eid in Kashmiri language!

Welcome to entertainment-starved Kashmir where the voiceover parody, spoofs, and hilarious videos are enlivening the mood of sullen people.

Though few become viral through the social media pages of popular Valley-based stand-up comedians, most of the other videos come from anonymous sources.

From Hollywood actors announcing Eid in the Kashmiri language to a butcher asking customers to get Covid tests done before buying meat, these videos are putting smiles on sullen faces.

Both comedians and medicos are now batting for bouts of good humor to ease the anxiety caused by pandemic.

That's how night curfew prevents people from Corona –#maharashtralockdown pic.twitter.com/FrigZ6wyHy — Udit Choudhary (@udiitpanwar) April 4, 2021

“We badly need comedy as there is depression everywhere nowadays. I have a Facebook page and a YouTube channel where my son shares my old humorous videos. I also see 2-3 minutes funny videos from others and I am planning to start a full-fledged comedy serial in the near future once things get better,” popular actor and comedian Nazir Josh told The Kashmir Monitor.

Josh, who is popularly known as ‘Ahad Raza’, said making comedy is very difficult especially when no ‘new and good’ scripts were available.

Dr. Wiqar Bashir, Health Officer at the Kashmir Lifeline and Health Centre, Barzulla, said they of late had noticed increased anxiety among locals seeking counseling.

He further said laughing released endorphins that provided short-term pleasure and much-needed relief during the lockdown.

“These days, we have noticed increased anxiety among people who seek counseling. It is obvious in the present circumstances. It is good to keep yourself updated with information related to Covid but information overload can add to depression. Most of the Covid related videos on social media are not from experts and usually do not provide accurate information. At the same time, we receive some funny videos that make us laugh. Laughing too helps us boost endorphins, which is also called a ‘feel good’ chemical,” Dr. Wiqar told The Kashmir Monitor.

“When we laugh wholeheartedly, there are temporary neuro-chemical changes in the mind and endorphin get secreted that gives us pleasure Exercise too generates endorphins like other pleasurable activities like reading or watching movies. It definitely makes us feel good….not for long but definitely for a short-term period,” he added.