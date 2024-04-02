Late-Night Fire Mishap Damages Houses in Bandipora Village

A residential house got damaged in a fire incident in Ahamsharif village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district late last night, officials said on Tuesday.

An official told that fire broke out in the two-storey house in Bilal colony locality of Ahamsharif late last night.

He said that soon after fire tenders were dispatched, however, by the time they reached the spot, house was completely gutted.

The official said that cause of fire is being ascertained—(KNO)

