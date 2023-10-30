Srinagar: In preparation for an upcoming meeting with a high-powered committee from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), along with various social and political organizations, are actively gearing up. The primary focus of this gathering is a four-point agenda, with statehood being a prominent highlight.

While the precise date of the meeting remains undisclosed, discussions regarding the composition of the delegation to engage with the committee are already in progress. This scheduling delay can be attributed to the recent Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, in which Kargil’s leaders have been actively involved, temporarily postponing further talks.

The four-point agenda, as outlined by The Tribune, comprises critical demands, such as obtaining statehood for Ladakh, seeking protection under the sixth schedule of the constitution, advocating for the allocation of two Lok Sabha seats, one for both Leh and Kargil (currently, there is only one seat), and placing significant emphasis on job reservations for local residents.

Sajjad Kargili, a political activist and member of the KDA, has expressed expectations that the delegation will comprise ten prominent leaders from Ladakh, with five representing Kargil and five from Leh. The delegation is likely to include the Chief Executive Councillors (CEC) of the Leh and Kargil councils (LAHDC).

In a prior June meeting, six individuals, including former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former ministers from the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, namely Chering Dorjay, Nawang Rigzin Jora, and Qamar Ali Akhoon, along with former MLA Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai and a Kargili representative, participated.

Jigmat Paljor, a member of LAB, has revealed that the delegate list is currently in the process of being finalized for the impending meeting with the MHA panel. He further mentioned, “A meeting involving both KDA and LAB will be convened in the coming days to establish the approach for discussions with the MHA panel.”

The delay in the meeting with the MHA panel is attributed to the recent Kargil polls and the visit of the Dalai Lama to Ladakh.