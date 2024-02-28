KU launches medicinal and aromatic plants database

SRINAGAR: To popularise and promote science, scientific research and innovations for faculty, research scholars and students of the region, the Department of Bioresources, Kashmir University (KU), Wednesday organised a daylong seminar to celebrate National Science Day-2024 here.

The event themed ‘Science for Sustainable Future’, aimed to motivate and enlighten young minds of the region towards science focussing on developing scientific curiosity and encouraging a passion for inquiry, an official press release issued here read. The event featured engaging activities, including a science quiz, poster competition and the launch of a dedicated website, it read.

Dean, Research, KU, Prof Mohammad Sultan Bhat, highlighted India’s rising stature in global research output and commended the varsity’s pursuit of excellence while underscoring the developments in terms of innovations, including indigenous patents, vaccine development and space science. “India has jumped from 81 (for the year 2015) to 40th rank as per the Global Innovation Index and our university’s research profile is at par with global institutions and consistently in the pursuit of excellence,” Prof Bhat reiterated.

Former Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Dr Mushtaq Siddiqi, encouraged active participation from young students and scholars, sharing motivational stories of Nobel Prize laureates and emphasising the importance of scientific inquiry.

Superintendent of Police, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Dr Hilal Khaliq Bhat underscored the significance of the bond between teachers and students especially in the higher secondary settings “where one could easily influence young minds”. Coordinator, Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovations (CIRI), KU, Dr M Altaf Bhat, highlighted the importance of studying science and encouraged visitors to explore the newly established centre for interdisciplinary research, the release read.

Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-IIM (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine), Srinagar, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Parray, emphasised on bridging the gap between science and media, citing a case study on TB (Tuberculosis) patients.