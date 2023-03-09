Srinagar, Mar 9: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Thursday inaugurated a collaborative career guidance workshop for young students from across Kashmir who look forward to making their career choices.

The day-long programme was jointly organised by the Students Counselling and Guidance Cell of the University’s Public Relations Centre and Kashmir Education Initiative (KEI), an organisation working in the area of career counselling and mentoring for students mainly from underprivileged sections of the society.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer urged the students, who had joined the workshop from across the Valley, to stay focused and work hard to achieve their career goals.

“If you work hard with dedication, you will have a career for yourself,” she said, adding that the age where students have qualified class 12 examination is “vulnerable to get entangled in confusion on career choices and it is here where the role of mentoring assumes great significance.”

The VC congratulated the KEI and Student Counselling and Guidance Cell for collaborating for such an important programme that benefits young students at grassroots.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, said the academic landscape in the country is transforming at all levels with National Education Policy-2020.

We need to train our young students to meet the emerging challenges and competitions like the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) so that they don’t lag behind in any manner, he said.

President KEI Mr Mehraj-ud-Din Pandit highlighted the achievements and working of KEI, saying its career programmes mainly focus on providing professional help at high school, graduate and post-graduate level to help students make informed career choices. He thanked the KU for collaborating with KEI for the current programme and vowed more such joint programmes in future.

Media Advisor KU, Dr Salima Jan, earlier delivered the welcome address and underlined the need for such programmes to facilitate young students to make “right career choices at the right time.”

During the ensuing technical sessions, experts and career counselors from KU and KEI addressed a range of questions and concerns raised by the participating students. Mr Tajamul Hussain spoke on the importance of career counselling while Mr Zubair gave a power-point presentation on career options at premier institutions in the country.

Prof Aijaz Mir delivered a vote of thanks at the concluding session.