Srinagar, Jul 24: The University of Kashmir Monday announced summer vacations from July 28.

The summer vacations will end on August 6, 2023.

“It is for the information of all concerned that the teaching departments of the University and its satellite campuses shall observe summer vacations w.e.f 28th July, 2023 to 6th August, 2023”, reads an order.

“However the Departmental offices shall function normally and the Heads of the Departments/Directors of Campuses/Centres shall ensure that the examinations, if any, and other activities are conducted as per schedule”, reads the order further.