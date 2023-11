An official of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 by the Anti-Corruption Branch of CBI Srinagar.

Quoting an official report that one Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, an employee of KPDCL, was caught red-handed by ACB in Shopian town.

He said that a case under FIR No. 03, 2023, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 has been registered against him.