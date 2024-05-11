Suggestions

May 11, 2024

Suggestions

1 min read

Girl dies in J&K after being hit by shooting stone

by
May 11, 2024

SRINAGAR: A 13-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a shooting stone in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

Shazia Akhter was hit by a rolling boulder while passing through a landslide prone area near her Dandote village in Budhal area, the officials said.

They said the girl was shifted to hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The girl’s death sparked protest by the villagers who demanded legal action against the private company engaged for upgradation work of Budhal-Mahore-Gool road.

“The careless work and negligence on the part of the construction company resulted in the death of the girl. We want the administration to initiate action against the company and ensure adequate compensation to the family,” Manzoor Ahmad Naik, a local resident said.

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Don't miss a beat! The Kashmir Monitor delivers the latest Kashmir news, sports highlights from every league, political updates, entertainment buzz, and tech innovations happening right now.

Related Post

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

 