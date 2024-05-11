WHS to host mega Golf event in Kashmir

WHS Sports Hub is excited to announce the WHS Sports Hub Golf Cup 2024, a premier golf tournament following the Ryder Cup format. This landmark event will be held at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on May 25th and 26th, 2024. As the first-ever golf team event in the region, the WHS Sports Hub Golf Cup promises to be a significant annual highlight in the Indian golfing calendar.

Organisers:

Co-Founders WHS Sports Hub: Farid Singh & Viraj Singh, both national-level sportsmen with a vision to elevate sports in Kashmir.

Farid Singh & Viraj Singh, both national-level sportsmen with a vision to elevate sports in Kashmir. Tournament Director: Mehar Atwal, bringing extensive experience and expertise to ensure a world-class event.

About WHS Sports Hub:

WHS Sports Hub, established in 2022 by Mr. Farid Singh and Mr. Viraj Singh, is the first-ever Pay n Play sports facility in Kashmir. Known for its top-notch infrastructure, WHS Sports Hub is dedicated to promoting sports and providing significant opportunities for young talent. Their facility includes FIFA-approved football pitches, ICC-approved cricket nets, and pickleball courts, making it a hub for sports enthusiasts.

Website: www.whssportshub.in

www.whssportshub.in Venue: Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir Dates: May 25th and 26th, 2024

WHS Sports Hub looks forward to welcoming golf enthusiasts and sports lovers to this exceptional event, setting a new standard for golf tournaments in the region.