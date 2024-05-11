Congress won’t win even 50 seats, will not get opposition party status: PM Modi

Phulbani (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the Congress will not win even 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and will not be able to get opposition party status after the polls.

Addressing an election rally in Phulbani in Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat in Odisha, he asserted that a “double engine” government will be formed in the state and “a son or daughter of the soil who understands Odia language and culture” will be made the chief minister of the BJP government.

Recalling the achievements of the previous BJP government at the Centre under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that on this day 26 years ago, Pokhran tests had enhanced the image of the country across the globe.

He also asserted that his government ended 500 years of people’s wait by building Ram temple in Ayodhya.

