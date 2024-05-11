Video: Palestinian child sings before Israeli airstrike kills him and family

In a heart-wrenching incident, the last moments of a war-torn Palestinian child was captured on camera as he sang, unaware of the impending tragedy that fell on him and his family.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the child is seen singing in Arabic. His melody was abruptly silenced by an Israeli airstrike targeting his home in Gaza, resulting in the tragic end to his life and his entire family.

The clip of the child, unaware of the imminent danger looming overhead, triggered international outrage and renewed calls for an end to the cycle of violence and suffering in the war-torn region

Tagging United States President Biden and Secretary Blinken, America’s largest Muslim civil rights organisation (CAIR) took to microblogging site X and wrote: “Watch this boy film his own murder, President Biden and Secretary Blinken. Then tell us again that the Israeli government hasn’t yet crossed your red line. Benjamin Netanyahu’s political survival depends on the genocide. He cannot stop. You must stop him.@POTUS @StateDept @SecBlinken (sic).”

