Jammu: Contestants of Kashir Kalakaar Season-6 won the audience’s hearts with their scintillating performance during Grand Finale held at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu, today.

The musical gala was organized by the University of Jammu and Athrot Cultural Foundation and was supported by the People’s Hut Foundation and Nirbhay Bharat Foundation.

Director Information Akshay Labroo was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Senior Advocate Additional General, Monika Kohli Ganju and top cop Dr. Usha Kher; Financial Advisor Science & Technology, Rashim Deepika; Media Head, University of Jammu, Dr. Vinay Thusoo, Pradeep Dutta, Prof BL Zutshi, Prof Virender Rawal, Rajesh Dhar, SK Bhat, Kirti Dhar, Sandhya Dhar, Veeshaka Bhan, Vimarsh Kaw, and Vimarsh Jyotshi were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Akshay Labroo lavished praise on Athrot Cultural Foundation for organizing such events in a befitting manner and preserving Kashmiri Pandit culture even in exile. He said that social activists like Kanwal Peshin and likes serve as beacon lights to guide young artists and culturists in preserving rich Kashmiri culture.

Quoting the example of legendary Bhajan Sopori, Labroo said that all the participating artists possess all that is required to blossom at higher levels like iconic Sopori. He advised the artists to love what they do and marry the field they choose, which he termed as the only ‘mantra’ for success and excellence.

Earlier, the ceremonial lamp was lit by hosts Dr. Rohit Koul, Kanwal Peshin, and Tarun Uppal along with Special Guests, Monika Kohli Ganju, Manoj Pandita, and Dr. Usha Kher, which was followed by a welcome address by Dr. Rohit Koul and Sarswati Vandana by Jiger Institute.

Meanwhile, in Mini Junior (Singing) Vanshika Kaw and Naisha Bhat were adjudged, joint winners. In the Junior (Singing) category, Shruti Raina was declared 1st, Nimrit Raina was adjudged second, Suhani Jyotshi and Suhas Koul got third prize.

In the Senior (Singing) category, Pranav Pandita, Meeru Daman Raina, and Gandharv Kaloo were adjudged as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively.

In the Open (Dance) category, Vihaan Tickoo was declared 1st, Himanshi Pandita got the 2nd prize and Nitya Bhat claimed the third.

The Chief Guest and other dignitaries honored the winners and runners-up artists in various categories.

Apart from trophies and certificates, the winners were honored with cash awards by the Chief Guest.

A cash award of Rs 3000, 2000, and 1000 was presented to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd position holders respectively. Dr. Anil Dhar, an eminent Neuro Surgeon was also honored by the organizers on the occasion.

During the event, the guest performances were presented by Dance Academy 5.7, Jigyasa Thusoo, Henzey Group led by Chandra Dhar, Jiger Institute led by Veeshaka Bhan, and a special performance by Vishal Pandita.

The event was adjudicated by a panel of experts including Karuna Majotra, Ph.D. Scholar in Music from Lovely Professional University; Vishal Pandita, MA, MPhil from Delhi University.

The event was held under the overall supervision of the Athrot team headed by Abhimanyu Peshin, Nimble Koul, and Ayush Bhat.

Kanwal Peshin presented a vote of thanks, while the program proceedings were conducted by famous anchor Kusum Ticku.