Every time India steps into an ICC knockout match, it seems like fate conspires to send Richard Kettleborough to oversee proceedings, and not for the better. Indian fans, gripped by a sense of foreboding, have been haunted by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to appoint Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough as on-field umpires for the highly-anticipated World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Could there be ‘anything’ more disheartening? Kettleborough, a recurring figure in such crucial matches, has been an ominous presence for the past decade. Whether it was the T20 World Cup in 2014, where India fell to Sri Lanka, the 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final loss to Australia, the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to West Indies, the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan, or the heart-wrenching 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, Kettleborough has been there, and India has suffered.

Thus, the prospect of Kettleborough returning to potentially ‘jinx’ India in the World Cup 2023 final has sent the internet into a frenzy, instilling fear among fans who are desperate to avoid any ill-fated occurrences in what has otherwise been one of India’s most successful World Cup campaigns.

Fans are expressing their concerns and frustrations on social media platforms, with memes flooding the timelines, emphasizing the perceived ‘bad luck’ associated with Kettleborough.

One fan on the micro-blogging site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) lamented, “Hey Bhagwan, why is this guy still here in India? He should have left with the English team by now, right?” Another fan quipped, “Waiting for that person in @icc who made Panauti Richard Kettleborough the umpire for the Final.”

Hey Bhagwan, why is this guy still here in India? He should have left with the English team by now, right? 😉#RichardKettleborough #INDvsAUS #WorldcupFinal #NarendraModiStadium pic.twitter.com/vMh9pYcmcg — Sann (@san_x_m) November 17, 2023

Richard Kettleborough ko final mein umpire bana ke ICC ne apni aukaat dikha di pic.twitter.com/VgOsEgNdWI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 17, 2023

As the anxiety builds up, no one wants the ‘Kettleborough jinx’ to rear its head this time. It’s undeniably one of those ‘dhak dhak horela’ moments for every Indian cricket fan right now. Fingers crossed, and nothing else!

Meanwhile, among the other officials for the all-important final on Sunday, Joel Wilson will be the third umpire, fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney, and match referee Andy Pycroft. All of them were also part of the officiating teams in the semi-finals.