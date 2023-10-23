Kashmiri fast bowler Samiullah Dar has made an impressive entry into the cricketing world by accompanying the England team as a net bowler during the ongoing World Cup, according to Kashmir Sports Watch. Hailing from Srinagar, Dar initially honed his skills with the English team in Delhi before embarking on their journey to Mumbai. His next stop will be Bangalore, where the team is gearing up for their upcoming match.

Samiullah also took on the role of a net bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2023 IPL season. Despite showcasing his proficiency as a right-arm fast bowler, he continues to await the opportunity to represent Jammu and Kashmir’s state team