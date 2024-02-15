Kashmir Willow

Even as the demand for cricket bats from Kashmir has witnessed a rise, the bat manufacturers have written to the government, advocating for the launch of mass willow plantation projects. Over the years, national and international cricketing events have consistently fueled a surge in demand for cricket bats from Kashmir, owing to their cost-effectiveness and desirable quality, which can serve as a viable alternative to the expensive English willow bats. However, the industry has now pointed to the absence of large-scale willow tree plantations on Government land in the last three decades. Speaking out on behalf of the industry, representatives of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers of Kashmir have expressed concerns over the shortage of willow wood. Highlighting the potential solution to this pressing issue, the bat manufacturers have proposed the initiation of a mass willow plantation drive in Kashmir, drawing inspiration from successful initiatives undertaken in countries like Canada and Pakistan. With vast expanses of wetlands available in the region, totaling around 9,150 hectares, suitable for the cultivation of willow trees, Kashmir has the inherent potential to become self-sufficient in raw material reserves for bat manufacturing. This, the manufacturers argue, would not only ensure the survival of the industry but also pave the way for its long-term sustainability, securing livelihoods for generations to come. Moreover, the proponents of the plantation drive assert that such an initiative aligns with India’s broader environmental goals, particularly its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2070. By embracing sustainable practices and investing in willow plantation projects in Kashmir, India can make significant strides towards this objective while simultaneously safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands of individuals dependent on the bat manufacturing industry. In addition to addressing the immediate concerns regarding raw material shortages, the proposed plantation drive holds immense economic potential for the region. The bat manufacturers estimate that planting willow trees in Kashmir’s wetlands could generate annual revenues exceeding Rs 350 crore, offering a substantial boost to the local economy and creating new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, efforts are underway to secure geographical indication tags for Kashmir willow, a move aimed at protecting the indigenous industry and preserving its unique identity in the global market. Additionally, existing legislation, such as the Willow Prohibition on Export and Movement Act, XVI of 2000, serves as a legal framework to safeguard the interests of local bat manufacturers and prevent exploitation of resources. With over 300 bat manufacturing units scattered across south Kashmir, the industry plays a pivotal role in the socio-economic fabric of the region. Willow wood sourced from regions like Ganderbal and Bandipora forms the backbone of bat production, with millions of cricket bats manufactured annually and exported to countries like England, South Africa, Australia, and the UAE. While Kashmiri willow is renowned for its superior quality, challenges related to scientific seasoning and moisture control have hindered its market competitiveness. However, with upgrading manufacturing units and implementing best practices, the industry can aim to enhance the quality and appeal of Kashmiri cricket bats on the global stage.