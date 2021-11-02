Srinagar: The final match of Green Valley Invitational Football Tournament was played at G.V.E.I ground on Monday.

The match was played between Downtown Heroes FC and Kashmir Panthers FC. Both teams displayed a top brand of football.

The match was hard fought with both teams getting good chances of scoring. At the end Kashmir Panthers FC defeated Downtown Heroes FC.

Nazir Ahmed was declared the player of the finals, while as Franklin was declared the player of the Tournament. The match was watched by number of spectators. M.Y. Wani, Chairman Green Valley distributed momentos among the players.