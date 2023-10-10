Srinagar: A Kashmiri businessman has made India proud after he won the prestigious Gold Coast Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in Australia.

Gold Coast Young Entrepreneur of the Year award is a prestigious award in Australia, which is given to entrepreneurs who have remarkable growth and contribution in the business sector.

Maninderjit Kala alias Mannu Kala, who originally hails from Barmulla is running KnG Group, a multi-service provider company in Australia.

Kala has created history by being the first businessman from Jammu and Kashmir to win a highly prestigious international award.

“It is a great achievement for me to bag this prestigious award. The award recognizes outstanding young entrepreneurs across Australia who have made significant contributions to the economy and created job opportunities in their communities,” he said.

Last year, Kala’s name figured among the Top Australia Entrepreneurs of the Year.

In 2011, Kala started a firm named Dynamic Pathology. It was followed by another firm Medlab Pathology in 2016, which extensively worked in the field of pathology.

In 2020, when the pandemic hit the world Kala along with his co-founder Dr Anuj Gupta established the Covax Australia.

In 2023, Covax Australia was named KnG Healthcare, which has now become part of a conglomerate of companies, The KnG Group.

KnG Group of companies encompasses healthcare, education, tech and cyber security, and home care, representing a diverse range of industries.

KnG Healthcare, as per Kala is one of the essential offshoots of his business, which predominantly deals with healthcare services.

He highlighted that another exciting offshoot for the business is the homecare branch KnG Gold Care, which looks after people who do not want to enter an aged care facility and “would prefer a ‘home service with the nursing, doctors, the personal care workers, companionship, and a lot of other services.”

Further early-stage ventures within the group include a cyber security company that assists both the private and public sectors in improving cyber health and identifying threats.

Another offshoot of the KnG groups includes an education business aimed at delivering partnerships to bring in international students to help fill both current and impending skills gaps in various sectors.