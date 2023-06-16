Srinagar: Cricket bat manufacturers are expecting a surge in demand as Kashmir willow is all set to debut in a one-day international.

After T20, the Kashmiri willow bat will now make be used 50-over format.

Many international teams including Sri Lanka, West Indies, Oman, Bangladesh, UAE, and Afghanistan have chosen Kashmir willow over English willow to improve their performances.

Bat manufacturers said in the last two years, more than 185000 cricket bats have been exported to different cricket-playing countries.

“In 2021, when Kashmir willow cricket bat was used in the T20 world cup, we exported at least 35000 bats to different countries. The following year, when bats featured in the world cup, we exported 1.5 lakh units. Kashmir willow cricket turned out to be the showstopper,” Fawzul Kabeer, Owner of Gr8 sports said.

Fawzul Kabeer worked tirelessly to make Kashmir willow popular at the international level. He said they are expecting a threefold increase in the export of Kashmir willow cricket bats after its ODI debut.

“We expect almost 300 percent increase in the demand for Kashmir willow cricket bats. It means that we will be exporting more than 450000 cricket bats to different cricket-playing nations,” Kabeer said.

Kabeer said that they shipped consignments to different countries last year. “Orders came from Bangladesh, Australia, Indonesia, South Africa, Scotland, Denmark, Sri Lanka, and Gulf,” he said.

He said the demand for the Kashmir willow cricket bats has already surged in the domestic market as well.

“Now we cater to the whole of India. We supply cricket bats to the entire India and professionals at different levels play with our cricket bats,” Kabeer said.

He said they are targeting to introduce Kashmir willow cricket in all the formats at national as well as international forums.

“We want Kashmir willow cricket bats to get their due recognition at the international level. In coming years, we are hopeful to see prominent players using Kashmir willow over English willow,” Kabeer said.

Currently, Kashmir has 400 factories manufacturing cricket bats, with which 1.5 lakh people are directly and indirectly associated.

Jammu and Kashmir government is also working hard to get a geographic indication (GI) for Kashmir willow bats

Kashmir cricket bat manufacturing units have suffered huge losses due to spontaneous lockdowns. Bat manufacturers peg the losses at Rs 1000 crore.